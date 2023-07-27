eBay Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

eBay has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. eBay has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eBay to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,243. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

