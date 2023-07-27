Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.19. 846,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,174. The company has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $211.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

