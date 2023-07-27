Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Down to $106.21

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.21, but opened at $98.80. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $100.57, with a volume of 319,747 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.55. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.2% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

