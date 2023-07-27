Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $94.87. 959,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,500. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.84.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

