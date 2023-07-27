DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.09-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.09 to $6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.24. 695,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,618. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.76.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DTE Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,425,000 after buying an additional 527,592 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 5,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

