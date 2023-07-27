Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $365.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $401.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.95. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.