Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.36. 2,946,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

