Domain Holdings Australia (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domain Holdings Australia (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domain Holdings Australia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Domain Holdings Australia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHGAF opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57. Domain Holdings Australia has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

About Domain Holdings Australia

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital, Consumer Solutions, and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

