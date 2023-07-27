DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Stock analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLO. Barclays started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

DLocal Trading Down 2.2 %

DLO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,174. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $167,000. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. bought a new position in DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,897,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

