Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $26.13

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.13, but opened at $25.20. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 24,033,292 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 8.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.