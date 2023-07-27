Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.7% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,406,000. Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 674,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,386 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DFIC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 673,528 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

