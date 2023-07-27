Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DH. William Blair started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.29.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH opened at $12.10 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.82, a PEG ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,883,084.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,896,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,866,000 after purchasing an additional 76,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

