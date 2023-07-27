DA Davidson Raises Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Price Target to $14.75

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $14.75 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ISTR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,037. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $141.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.47. Investar has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $23.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Investar by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

