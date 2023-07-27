CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.88

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth Stock Up 0.8 %

CVC Income & Growth stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 99.40 ($1.27). 116,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,529. CVC Income & Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 85.96 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.54 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of £128.74 million and a PE ratio of -756.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.44.

