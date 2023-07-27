CubeSmart to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.
CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.
CubeSmart Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE CUBE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.91. 136,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,699. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,932,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,545,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,298,000 after purchasing an additional 195,201 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Read More
