CubeSmart to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.91. 136,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,699. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,932,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,545,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,298,000 after purchasing an additional 195,201 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.