CTS (NYSE:CTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CTS updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

CTS Stock Up 0.3 %

CTS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.75. 17,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.70. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CTS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,781,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

