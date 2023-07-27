CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 31,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,097. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CSI Compressco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

In related news, CEO John Earl Jackson purchased 25,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,041.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,150,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

