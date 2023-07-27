Critical Survey: AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) & Timken (NYSE:TKR)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) and Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of AB SKF (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Timken shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Timken shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AB SKF (publ) and Timken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB SKF (publ) N/A N/A N/A Timken 8.88% 20.72% 8.58%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB SKF (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Timken 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AB SKF (publ) and Timken, as provided by MarketBeat.

Timken has a consensus target price of $93.22, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Timken’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Timken is more favorable than AB SKF (publ).

Dividends

AB SKF (publ) pays an annual dividend of $5.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 32.4%. Timken pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. AB SKF (publ) pays out 148.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Timken pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Timken has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AB SKF (publ) and Timken’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB SKF (publ) N/A N/A N/A $3.70 4.59 Timken $4.50 billion 1.47 $407.40 million $5.59 16.31

Timken has higher revenue and earnings than AB SKF (publ). AB SKF (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Timken, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Timken beats AB SKF (publ) on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products. The company also provides various services, including application engineering, asset management, condition-based maintenance, mechanical maintenance, remanufacturing and customization, and training solutions. It offers its solutions for various industries, including aerospace, agriculture, cars and light trucks, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, machine tools, marine, material handling, metals, mining, mineral processing and cement, ocean energy, oil and gas, pulp and paper, railways, trucks, trailers, buses, two and three wheelers, and wind energy. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives. It also provides power transmission systems and flight-critical components for civil and military aircraft, which include bearings, turbine engine components, gears, and housings. This segment sells its parts through a network of authorized automotive and heavy-truck distributors to individual end-users, equipment owners, operators, and maintenance shops. The Process Industries segment provides industrial bearings and assemblies; industrial motion components, such as gears and gearboxes; and linear motion products, couplings, seals, lubricants, chains, belts, and related products and services to OEMs and end users in various industries. It also offers aftermarket sales and service needs through a network of authorized industrial distributors; and repair and service for bearings and gearboxes, as well as electric motor rewind, repair, and services to end-users. The company offers its products under the Timken, Philadelphia Gear, GGB, Drives, Cone Drive, Rollon, Lovejoy, Diamond, BEKA, Spinea, and Groeneveld brands. The Timken Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

