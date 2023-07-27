Critical Review: MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) vs. Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MicroAlgo and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $81.61 million 1.25 -$6.96 million N/A N/A Doximity $419.05 million 15.91 $112.82 million $0.52 65.87

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doximity has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Doximity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MicroAlgo and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 3 4 2 0 1.89

Doximity has a consensus target price of $36.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Profitability

This table compares MicroAlgo and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A -28.44% -14.92% Doximity 26.92% 12.74% 10.94%

Summary

Doximity beats MicroAlgo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

