Critical Analysis: Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) & Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) and Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adeia and Simulated Environment Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $438.93 million 2.84 -$295.88 million ($2.86) -4.10 Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simulated Environment Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adeia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

90.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adeia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adeia and Simulated Environment Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adeia currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.45%. Given Adeia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adeia is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and Simulated Environment Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -43.84% 21.87% 9.24% Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Adeia has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adeia beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

