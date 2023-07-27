Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) PT Lowered to $15.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.
Crescent Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $11.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.42. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $18.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Crescent Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 8.79%.
Insider Activity at Crescent Energy
In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,546 shares of company stock valued at $66,664. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 60,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.
