CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance
Shares of LON CYN remained flat at GBX 179.50 ($2.30) during midday trading on Wednesday. 83,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.04. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.75 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217 ($2.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.07 million, a P/E ratio of 408.74 and a beta of 1.12.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
