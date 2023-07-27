CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CYN remained flat at GBX 179.50 ($2.30) during midday trading on Wednesday. 83,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.04. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.75 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217 ($2.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.07 million, a P/E ratio of 408.74 and a beta of 1.12.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

