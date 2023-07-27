Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-$2.42 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 756,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $28.69.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 964.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

