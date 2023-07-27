Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $86.85. The stock had a trading volume of 513,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,999. The company has a current ratio of 98.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

