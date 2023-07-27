Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EWU stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.38. 531,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,818. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

