Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,568 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.61. 3,464,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,544,326. The company has a market cap of $218.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

