Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,563,000 after purchasing an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,783,000 after purchasing an additional 87,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $131.59. 25,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,122. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,303,849 shares in the company, valued at $953,006,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,247,862. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

