Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $721,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,588,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $316.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

