Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $519,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $69.46. 798,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

