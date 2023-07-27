Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $764,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,389,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,225,000 after acquiring an additional 166,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $28.14. 549,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

