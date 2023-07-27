Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.77. 68,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,914. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.94. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

