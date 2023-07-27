Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.73.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.99. 363,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,690. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

