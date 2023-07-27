Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,469 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,042. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at $135,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $225,780.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,381.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,201,206 shares of company stock valued at $27,612,958. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.