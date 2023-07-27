Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 247 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

AVY traded up $4.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.74. 175,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,394. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

