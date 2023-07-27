Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $19.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Constellium by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,115 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 2,823.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,812,000 after buying an additional 3,021,995 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,696,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,373,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $17,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Price Performance

NYSE CSTM opened at $18.74 on Friday. Constellium has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

