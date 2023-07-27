ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $52,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.06. 663,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,913. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

