ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Truist Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COP. UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.15.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE COP opened at $116.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

