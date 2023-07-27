Compound Tops One Day Volume of $135.68 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Compound has a total market cap of $552.64 million and approximately $135.68 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $70.95 or 0.00242179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00050028 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030881 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00023079 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003373 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,789,292 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,788,012.78282334 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 71.25821876 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 371 active market(s) with $160,678,385.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.