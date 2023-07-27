Compass (NYSE:COMP) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Compass to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of COMP opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,077,857.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

