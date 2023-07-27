CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $5.10 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CommScope from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.20.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $969.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95. CommScope has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 16,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 16,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 624,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,654.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 82,249 shares of company stock worth $369,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

