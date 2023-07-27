Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $52.00 at Bank of America

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

CMA opened at $53.47 on Monday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Comerica by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Comerica by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Comerica by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

