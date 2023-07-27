Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,803.33 ($35.94).

A number of brokerages have commented on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.34) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 10th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.90) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($34.62) to GBX 3,000 ($38.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.47) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,358 ($30.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,422.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,379.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,245.33. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,811 ($23.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,582 ($33.11).

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a €0.78 ($0.87) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,907.22%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($32.98) per share, with a total value of £4,295.24 ($5,507.42). Insiders purchased 545 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,772 in the last three months. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

