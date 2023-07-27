Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.05% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,757,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after acquiring an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth about $7,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 660.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $643.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,823. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.16. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.03 and a 1 year high of $694.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 7.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

