Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $635.91. 49,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,040. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $405.03 and a 12 month high of $694.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $651.24 and its 200 day moving average is $577.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

