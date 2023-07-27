Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $635.91. 49,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,040. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $405.03 and a 12 month high of $694.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $651.24 and its 200 day moving average is $577.16.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

