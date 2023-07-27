Coastal Financial (CCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Friday, July 28th.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.80 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 19.73%. On average, analysts expect Coastal Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

CCB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,061. The firm has a market cap of $627.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.06. Coastal Financial has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCB shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.