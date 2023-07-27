CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 546.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,058 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.11% of CMS Energy worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 243.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,889,000 after purchasing an additional 587,910 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 483,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,073. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.