Citigroup Increases Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target to $32.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FOR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Forestar Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

NYSE:FOR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,964. Forestar Group has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Forestar Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Forestar Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 204,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forestar Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

