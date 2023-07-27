Citigroup Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $191.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $188.00 to $191.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $174.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.08.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

