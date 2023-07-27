Citigroup Boosts Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target to $1.10

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $0.90 to $1.10 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The company has a market cap of $404.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.96. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 114.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.