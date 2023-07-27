Citigroup Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $215.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOBFree Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.68. The stock had a trading volume of 206,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,796. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

