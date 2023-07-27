Citigroup Boosts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $215.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.68. The stock had a trading volume of 206,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,796. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 233.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.